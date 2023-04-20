13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, April 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS — We're in the upper 40s and low 50s at sunrise, but we'll climb into the 60s after 9:00 a.m. Today delivers sun from start to finish. Afternoon highs reach the mid 70s, and we'll have reasonable northeast winds at 10-15 mph. Tonight is clear and fairly calm and cool, back down to the 50s. Friday is mostly sunny and in the low 80s with continued reasonable winds at 10-15 mph. We climb from 84° Saturday (northeast winds at 15-25 mph and more clouds than sun) to 89° Sunday and stay there for Monday. Mid 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday before a warm-up near 90° to finish next week by Friday and Saturday. No rain chances are in the forecast this week, but pollen levels remain very high with ragweed, olive, and grass pollen causing most of the issues. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.