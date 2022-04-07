13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Apr. 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS —It's cool this morning, in the 50s, with fairly calm conditions and a clear sky. Mid 80s return this afternoon as sunshine continues. Expect a few northeast gusts to 20 mph. This evening drops through the 70s with overnight lows near 60°. Upper 80s return Friday with sun and calm winds under 10 mph. Saturday sees a mostly sunny sky, afternoon winds from the west at 10-20 mph, and highs in the low 90s. Sunday delivers 20 mph gusts from the north, with a drop to highs around 80° under a mostly sunny sky. Monday will be windy, with southwest gusts to 40 mph and highs in the upper 70s alongside mostly sunny conditions. Northwest gusts to 30 mph on Tuesday will limit highs to the upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky and a 10% shower chance. We'll remain cooler than average through at least the middle of next week.