13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Apr. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Southwest gusts to 30 mph early this morning will approach 40 mph from midday through the afternoon, and evening gusts will linger up to 30 mph. It's partly to mostly cloudy at sunrise, but sunshine is expected for the rest of the day. It's mild early, in the upper 60s and low 70s, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Tonight drops to the low 60s late as breezes blow from the northwest up to 20 mph late. Friday looks nice, with a north gust to 20 mph, sunshine, and daytime highs in the mid 80s. Saturday starts in the upper 50s but then climbs to the upper 80s with sunshine and calm winds under 15 mph. Sunday and Monday deliver southwest gusts to 25 mph and 35 mph, respectively, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s continuing through the rest of next week, with nighttime lows in the low 60s.