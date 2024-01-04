13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, January 4, 2024

LAS VEGAS — Thursday begins in the upper 30s and low 40s with northwest breezes at 15-30 mph and a partly cloudy sky. Highs reach the mid 50s this afternoon with sunshine and continued wind. Readings tumble to the upper 30s tonight through Friday morning as breezes relax under 10 mph. Tomorrow looks partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid 50s as another push of northwest winds delivers afternoon and evening gusts to 25 mph. Winds relax by Saturday morning as lows dip to the mid 30s. Clouds thicken on Saturday, so highs will only hit the low 50s while daytime breezes stay under 15 mph. Saturday night sees southwest gusts to 25 mph as a 20% chance of showers returns with an approaching cold front. Spotty showers Sunday morning as winds shift to the northwest and readings bottom out in the mid 30s. Some snowflakes will mix with the rain, but moisture looks quite limited so no big impacts are expected. Sunday is windy (north gusts 30 mph) and should be the coldest day so far this winter with afternoon highs in the upper 40s as morning clouds give way to increasing peeks of sunshine. Sunday night falls near freezing (33°) for the first time this winter. North winds on Monday of 15-20 mph will keep highs near 50° in spite of full sunshine. Breezes look lighter on Tuesday and Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky, but the deep chill remains in place. Daytime highs in the low 50s will drop to the low 30s each night, so morning temperatures remain very cold.