13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, January 11, 2024

LAS VEGAS — A mix of cold rain and snow is crossing Las Vegas before sunrise so streets are damp. Wind may be the biggest impact for the Thursday morning commute, as northwest gusts occasionally hit 40 mph. Wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s feel much colder, so bundle up! We'll pivot from clouds early to sunshine as the morning gets going, but highs this afternoon are stuck in the upper 40s as breezes linger at 10-20 mph from the north. It's calm and partly cloudy and cold tonight, with lows falling to 31° in Las Vegas with mid 20s in our colder neighborhoods. Friday afternoon sees low 50s, then a slight climb to the mid-and-upper 50s over the weekend as calm and partly cloudy conditions persist. It will still be cold at night, with lows in the mid 30s. Highs hover in the mid 50s early next week before a climb to the low 60s kicks in Wednesday for the first time in a couple weeks!