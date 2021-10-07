13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Oct. 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Mostly cloudy and mild conditions continue Thursday before a system swings through southern Nevada Friday, bringing rain chances, gusty wind, and much cooler temps. Breezy wind is noticeable Thursday evening, but gusts should be capped near 25 mph with temperatures in the low to mid 80s approaching sunset. The cloud cover continues overnight into Friday morning as lows fall to the upper 60s across the region. Rain chances and wind speeds increase first thing Friday with a 40% chance for scattered showers Friday morning and early afternoon with gusts exceeding 30 mph at times. Rain chances wrap up Friday evening with cloud cover clearing ahead of the weekend, but the cooler-than-average temperatures linger. Highs are capped just in the mid to upper 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with lows in the 50s. Calm and clear conditions last through the weekend, but our next weather system arrives Monday, bringing the return of gusty wind and rain chances. Gusts 30+ mph are expected Monday and Tuesday with rain chances 20%-30%. Significantly cooler temperatures accompany this system, and temps will fall almost 20º below average by Tuesday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.