13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening, Jun. 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Strong wind gusts return to the region Friday and Saturday, elevating fire danger and picking up blowing dust and debris heading into the weekend. Thursday night's breezes are capped near 30 mph, but we'll see gusts in excess of 40 mph Friday afternoon through Saturday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Friday and Saturday with no outdoor burning recommended due to the dry and windy conditions. Blowing dust and debris will complicate travel and it's important to secure any outdoor objects before the winds pick up. The gusts are brought in by a potent cold front that drops highs to 102º Friday, the low 90s Saturday, and near 90º for Father's Day, which is about 10º below normal for this time of year. The breezy wind will settle down by Sunday with sunny skies and dry conditions. High pressure takes control of the forecast next week with high temps climbing back to the triple digits by Tuesday.