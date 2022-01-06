13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday evening Jan. 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Highs climbed back to 60º Thursday afternoon with sunny skies and calm winds making for pleasant conditions. The mild temperatures hold heading into the weekend, but a weak system will spread high clouds across southern Nevada and increase wind speeds for Friday. Expect a clear sky and comfortably cool conditions tonight; temperatures hold in the 50s through dinner time before falling to the 40s ahead of sunrise Friday. Wind speeds will increase Friday afternoon with gusts in Las Vegas generally under 25 mph and gusts for the Colorado River Valley and Mohave County approaching 35 mph. Clouds will drift in as well, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected for the afternoon and evening. This system moves through quickly with winds calming and skies clearing in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday feature lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. We'll hover close to 60º for the first half of next week with a mix of sun and clouds.