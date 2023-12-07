13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, December 7, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Overnight breezes will relax this morning as temperatures drop into the 50s. Partly cloudy conditions today with afternoon highs in the mid 60s as sunshine increases. Breezes are light today and tonight. Lows drop to the low 40s late tonight and early Friday morning. North breezes at 15-20 mph on Friday keep highs in the upper 50s alongside sunshine. North gusts at 15-20 mph on Saturday keep highs in the mid 50s after starting in the upper 30s. Highs stay in the upper 50s on Sunday after again starting in the upper 30s as skies turn mostly cloudy. A milder-than-average stretch in the low 60s is expected next week, with nighttime lows in the low 40s and a partly cloudy sky.