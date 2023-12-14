13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, December 14, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Another chilly morning in the upper 30s and low 40s in Las Vegas at sunrise. It will be calm today, and afternoon highs reach 60° with mostly sunny conditions. A mix of high clouds and limited sun Friday through the weekend (and next week) while highs hover in the low-to-mid 60s for the foreseeable future. That's 5°-10° above-average for mid-December. Lows late at night and early in the morning will be in the low 40s during this stretch. A small chance for spotty light showers may develop Monday through Wednesday (10%) and increases Thursday and Friday (20%-30%). Showers are more likely in California next week, in case anyone is traveling ahead of the holidays.