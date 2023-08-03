13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, August 3, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A dry and sunny pattern is expected moving forward, with falling humidity and highs in the vicinity of 105°. Thursday sees 103° before Friday gets to 105°, and a warm-up this weekend brings 107° Saturday and 108° Sunday. Each afternoon brings south gusts of 20-25 mph. Monday is the first day of school in Clark County and it will be in the upper 80s as class begins, with a high of 107° by the final bell.

Lows at night will dip to the low 80s during this stretch, with mid and upper 70s in cooler Las Vegas neighborhoods.

We're monitoring wildfire smoke from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve near the California state line. Southwest winds aloft will push smoke toward Searchlight and northern Arizona, so Las Vegas shouldn't experience major issues.

To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. to avoid the direct sun and warmest temperatures. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that makes them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year.