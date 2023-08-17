13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday, August 17, 2023

Watch Now
LAS VEGAS — Partly cloudy with humidity and a hot high of 105° today. There's a 20% chance of a shower or thundershower, but most of Las Vegas remains dry. Lows tonight drop to the mid 80s. Friday delivers 103°, partly cloudy conditions, and the continued 20% chance for showers and thundershowers.

The weekend brings widespread rain and thundershowers, alongside cool and mainly cloudy conditions. Highs tumble to 89° Saturday and 79° Sunday, with 85° Monday as wet weather continues. Rain chances are 80% to 90% those three days, and totals may range from 1" to 2" across Southern Nevada. That much rain would likely lead to some flooding issues, particularly in and around mountains where runoff would be a problem. As the moisture from Hurricane Hilary lingers in the Desert Southwest Tuesday and Wednesday, 30% rain and thunderstorm chances remain. Highs should climb back to the 90s those days as we see a mix of clouds and sun.

