13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Sept. 5, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and toasty temperatures heading into the holiday weekend with highs climbing well above the seasonal average by Labor Day. Sunday's high is 105° with light wind and overnight lows in the low 80s. We'll see temperatures land in the low 80s on Mt. Charleston, upper 90s at Red Rock, and near 107 ° at Lake Mead with gusts under 20 mph. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in place Monday and Tuesday for most of southern Nevada with the exception of Sheep Range. Daytime highs soar to 107° Monday and 108° Tuesday, about 9° above average. Temperatures cool off towards the end of the week as storm chances increase to 30% Thursday and Friday. We'll look for low 100s by Thursday and mid 90s Friday and Saturday.