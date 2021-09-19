13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Sep. 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS —It's in the 70s this morning as smoke mixes with sunshine, and we expect southwest winds to hit 20-30 mph from late morning through the afternoon, sending highs to the mid 90s. We'll dip through the 80s this evening with lows late tonight and early Monday morning dipping to the upper 60s. A cold front delivers northeast winds at 15-20 mph on Monday, limiting highs to the low 90s in Las Vegas as smoke once again yields a hazy sky. Tuesday starts in the mid 60s but we'll climb to the low 90s with lighter northeast breezes at 10-15 mph and sunshine. Wednesday marks the start of fall, but Mother Nature didn't get the memo: highs will surge to the upper 90s and could hit 100° in northern and eastern parts of the valley. Thursday through the upcoming weekend look warm, in the mid 90s, as a dry weather pattern continues. Late night and early morning temperatures will still dip to the low 70s during that stretch, so the mornings will continue to be comfortable.