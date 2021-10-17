13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Oct. 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s around sunrise Sunday. Clouds will move in Sunday morning and stick around through midday, but south winds at 15-25 mph in the afternoon and a return of sunshine should push temperatures to the low 80s for the first time in more than a week. We'll remain windy Sunday night through Monday (with daytime gusts of 30 mph) as a system passes to our north. A wind advisory will be in place from 11 p.m . Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday for the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon with gusts up to 60 mph, especially for northeast facing slopes. This system will drops highs to the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday, when calmer conditions return. Wednesday delivers a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 70s before we move closer to 80° from Thursday through Saturday. Lows at night will be in the 50s during this stretch, and dry weather is expected to continue across the Desert Southwest. A small rain chance (only 10%) develops next Saturday.