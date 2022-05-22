13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, May. 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A warming trend kicks in Sunday bringing us to the low 90s through Monday, mid 90s Tuesday and triple-digits by Thursday. Look for mostly sunny skies, occasional high clouds and a light southwest breeze Sunday afternoon. The strongest winds will be felt through the Colorado River Basin and the higher elevation spots like Mt. Charleston. Early morning temperatures will start in the 60s Sunday and Monday before overnights remain in the 70s mid-week. Mt. Charleston temperatures will land in the 70s, Red Rock sees mid 80s and Lake Mead sees mid 90s. Winds pick up Thursday through the end of the week, leading to an increase in fire danger.