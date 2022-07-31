13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, July 31, 2022

LAS VEGAS — Muggy weather holds through early this week, keeping highs in the mid and upper 90s through Tuesday. Storm chances are 50% today in Las Vegas, then 30% Monday, and 20% Tuesday. Any storms that fire over the mountains of Southern Nevada today will slowly drift north, with locally heavy rain causing isolated flash flooding, the chance of severe wind gusts past 50 mph, and dangerous lightning. The humidity drops a bit Wednesday and Thursday, so the forecast is dry for the first time in over a week (and hotter, with highs at 103° those days). Humidity creeps back Friday and next weekend, delivering a 20% chance of storms and highs around 100°. Nighttime and early morning low temperatures will by in the low 80s during this stretch, with 70s in areas that see scattered downpours.