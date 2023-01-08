13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, January 8, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dry, quiet and cool conditions continue through the weekend as daytime highs land in the upper 50s. We'll see partly cloudy skies with light southeast winds in the valley. We'll see stronger wind speeds for the higher elevations with gusts near 25-30 mph for Mt. Charleston. The local mountains also have a 30% snow chance Sunday night. Rain chances return to the valley by Monday with a 30-40% chance of showers and light winds. We'll see more widespread rain with an 80% chance on Tuesday and a lingering 40% chance Wednesday morning. As rain hits the valley we could see anywhere from 6 to 12" of snow for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range- we'll have a Winter Storm Watch in place Monday through Tuesday night. We dry out Thursday-Friday before rain returns next weekend.