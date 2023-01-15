13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, January 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A brief break in desert rain and mountain snow Saturday before precipitation chances return overnight into Monday. We'll enjoy partly cloudy skies this afternoon with southwest breezes around 10-15 mph- gusts to 25-30 mph. Another rounds of showers arrives Sunday night and lasts into Monday afternoon, which is Dr. Martin Luther Kind Jr. Day. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50s Sunday and Monday. As we watch another round of snow move in, the Winter Storm Warning has been extended through Tuesday afternoon. Lee Canyon received 18" of new snow Saturday, but could see another 14" above 7,000 feet through Tuesday afternoon. Snow will pair with gusty winds to 40 mph. Rain chances drop off by Tuesday afternoon with sunny and dry conditions mid-week. Temperatures will tumble into the low 50s for daytime highs.