13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Jan. 2, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Temperatures dropped to the 20s on Sunday morning. It was the coldest Las Vegas (28 degrees) has officially been since January in 2019. It looks sunny and fairly calm in the valley, with highs in the mid 40s today (about 10 degrees below average). North gusts up to 30 mph are expected in Laughlin, and a few gusts to 25 mph are possible in the Spring Mountains. After another cold night in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, Monday climbs back to near 50 degrees with sunshine. Temperatures will moderate this week. Expect mid 30s Tuesday morning, with mid 50s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Highs reach the upper 50s on Wednesday before approaching 60 degrees Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s Wednesday night and beyond. No rain chances are expected over the next week.