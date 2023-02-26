13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, February 26, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday will be dry, but cool and breezy with wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s and daytime highs in the low 50s under a mix of clouds and sun. SW winds linger 10-15 mph with gusts through the evening reaching 25 mph. Monday looks windy with gusts reaching up to 40 mph during the day and 45 mph during the evening- leading to a potentially dusty start to the week as highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday also looks dry with highs in the mid 50s and southwest winds at 15-25 mph. Our next chance of rain and snow arrives Wednesday, and highs will dip to the low 50s as gusts up to 25 mph continue. Thursday delivers a dip to the mid 30s in the morning with highs in the low 50s as northwest gusts hit 25 mph and deliver a mostly sunny sky.