13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, December 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday morning marked the 3rd consecutive day at or below freezing at Harry Reid International Airport. Many neighborhoods woke up sub-freezing in the 20s and 30s before we warm into the low 50s this afternoon. We'll see mostly cloudy skies clear for more sunshine and light wind by the afternoon. Mostly clear conditions continue through Monday as temperatures begin in the low 30s and land in the low 50s once again. A gradual warming trend begins mid-week that will bring temperatures into the low to mid 60s Thursday through the weekend- bringing Christmas Eve daytime highs towards 65°.