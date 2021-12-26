13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, Dec. 26, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Rain showers exited Southern Nevada before sunrise this Sunday morning. Winds from the southwest reach 20-30 mph this morning and 15-25 mph this afternoon. In spite of a mostly sunny sky, morning temperatures in the 40s will only climb to the low 50s later today. Lows tonight drop to the mid 30s and wind chills will be in the 20s as gusts continue to hit 25 mph. On Monday we expect another round of rain, most likely in Las Vegas in the afternoon, as southwest gusts continue to hit 30 mph with highs in the low 50s. Snow may mix with the back edge of the moisture on Monday evening, but no accumulation is expected. Lows drop to the mid 30s Monday night as gusts continue to hit 30 mph. The rain chance is only 20% on Tuesday, and winds are under 15 mph, but highs will be limited to the mid 40s, which is 10° below average for December. We dip to the low 30s on Tuesday night. Highs remain in the 40s through the end of the year, and stay there as we flip the calendar to 2022 on Saturday. This is an impressive cold stretch for Southern Nevada! Some showers are possible Wednesday (about a 50% chance) but the wind should remain light. Small 30% rain chances are in the forecast Thursday and Friday (December 31st) as highs remain in the 40s. Las Vegas expects 40° at midnight on Friday with northwest gusts of 20 mph and a mostly cloudy sky to ring in the New Year, with only a 20% rain chance.