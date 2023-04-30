13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, April 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect upper 90s Sunday with southwest gusts 15-35 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures are about 15° above-average and could tie the record high of 99° set in 1981. Low 90s linger Monday as a south winds strengthen. South sustained winds reach 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in place for most of Southern Nevada 9 a.m. through 11 p.m. Monday. The wind ushers in a major cool down- temperatures fall to the low 90s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, and low 70s Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Thursday- bringing a 30% chance.