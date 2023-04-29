Wind gusts up to 55 mph forecast for Southern Nevada this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wind advisory is in effect for Southern Nevada this weekend, and predicted wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph.

The advisory from the National Weather Service in Las Vegas will remain in effect from 9 a.m. on Saturday to 11 p.m. on Monday.

The NWS is warning against traveling on I-15 and I-40, as well as in portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and south-central and southern Nevada.

Officials are also warning about gusty winds causing reduced visibility with blowing dust and unsecured objects, such as furniture or tree limbs.

Power outages are expected in the affected areas as well.