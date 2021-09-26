13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Sept. 26, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —As one low pressure system exits the region, the next is already on the way bringing gusty wind and cooler temps by midweek. Temps land in the low 90s Monday afternoon as smoky haze starts to spread back into the region with calm wind under a mix of sun and clouds. Gusty wind to 30 mph picks up Tuesday, associated with a cold front that brings additional cloud cover, isolated rain, and smoky haze back Tuesday into Wednesday. Wind speeds weaken Wednesday as the front clears the area with lows fall to the low 60s and highs fall to the low 80s. We'll build back to the upper 80s by the end of next week.