13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Oct. 24, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Wind speeds and rain chances increase Monday as a strong system sweeps across the west, prompting a Wind Advisory for the region before dropping highs 5º-10º below average Tuesday. Wind speed will increase Sunday evening with the Wind Advisory going into effect by 9 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday with gusts out of the south/southwest in excess of 50 mph possible, favoring the higher elevations. The Las Vegas Valley will see gusts in the 30-40 mph range Monday which can pick up blowing dust limiting visibility, create dangerous crosswinds for vehicles, and toss around unsecured outdoor objects. Power outages are also in the realm of possibility if downed tree branches encounter power lines. Aside from the wind, expect mostly cloudy skies Monday with rain chances increasing to 60% by Monday evening. Scattered showers are expected through late Monday night before the storm system moves on by sunrise Tuesday. Wind speeds weaken and clouds clear by Tuesday afternoon, but much cooler air will be left behind, capping highs in the upper 60s in the Las Vegas valley Tuesday afternoon. Lows fall to the low 50s through the middle of the week. A steady warming trend takes us into the end of next week with highs climbing back to the upper 70s by the weekend under sunny skies.