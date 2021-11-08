13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Nov. 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Deepening low pressure and the jet stream will push more clouds in Monday and Tuesday. Precipitation is likely for southern Sierra and Owen’s Valley and Southern Nevada can possibly catch some remnants. The moisture surge is looking to stay mostly north. These areas could see a mix of rain and snow. We are fighting against very dry air around the valley but models are showing that we could have some saturation late Monday and Tuesday. This in turn can lead to a few light showers, especially for higher elevations around Clark county. We can’t rule out a stray shower around the city but nothing significant. The main observations will be more clouds and winds will pick up on Tuesday. Winds can gust between 25-30 mph.

Temperatures will take a slight dip to near normal for the beginning of the week but high pressure will build over the southwest, raising temperatures slightly for the end of the week.