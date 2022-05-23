13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, May. 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A noticeable breeze will stick around Monday with the windiest areas being along the Colorado River Basin and for the mountains. This can create some choppy conditions out on the lake. Highs will remain around normal for Las Vegas. The Laughlin/Bullhead City areas will stay just above 100 for most of the week. Comfortable highs in the 70s forecast for the Spring Mountains.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will flirt with 100 around the Las Vegas valley, running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for late May. Highs are predicted to bypass 100 on Thursday. The UV Index will be in the extreme zone. Protection from the sun is needed. It will also be important to stay hydrated and take cooling breaks. Winds will also pick up Thursday through the end of the week. There are no alerts out at this time but the fire weather risk will increase with the winds.