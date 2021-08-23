13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Aug. 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures will steadily rise through the week to average and slightly above average temperatures. Heat risk slightly increases towards the end of the week with highs close to 110 around Las Vegas and around 115 along the Colorado River.

Smoke filled skies will bring air quality down to poor in Owens Valley and Esmeralda County. Air quality will remain moderate for Las Vegas but some haziness is possible. A light breeze will flow across the region on Monday and Tuesday.

We have to keep an eye out for this weekend. An uptick in moisture could bring a few storms to Mohave County. The Las Vegas valley looks to stay dry, but we’ll have to keep tracking this system as we get closer.