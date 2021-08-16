13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday evening, Aug. 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Storms are popping off across Southern Nevada. These storms are mostly confined to the mountainous regions of Clark county, Nye county and Lincoln county. Storms are moving at a slow southwest pace. Strong high pressure has kept skies over Clark County low in instability and moisture. Storms aren’t expected to move into the Las Vegas valley but there is still the chance for a few showers across the region and you can’t rule out rumbles of thunder near Las Vegas.

This high pressure will help hot air continue to flow into Southern Nevada. There is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for western Clark and southern Nye counties until Monday night. Temperatures across the region will run above average through Monday. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the rest of Nye county and for Lincoln county.

Upper level heights take a dive late Monday as troughing from low pressure settles in. Scattered storms are very possible Monday. I’ve put a 40% chance to include the entire Southern Nevada region. Our hot spots to look out for will be the Spring Mountains, Nye county, Lincoln, SW Utah near St. George and western Arizona near Kingman. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these could linger into Thursday. It looks like dry air will move in towards the end of the week and into the weekend. Right now there are slight chances for a pop-up shower remain but the area will remain mostly dry. Highs will gradually decrease to the upper 90s to low 100s starting Wednesday.

We have a lot going on this week. Smoke from California wildfires has continued to seep into the valley over the weekend. This combined with upper level high pressure will result in an increase in ozone levels. Air quality remains poor through the beginning of the week.