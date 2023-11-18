13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday, November 18, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Saturday sees a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 50s early reach the mid 60s through the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph will accentuate the cool feel. We'll remain partly cloudy today, and just about all areas stay dry, despite a 10% shower chance.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix looks chilly (mid and upper 50s) with breezes near 10 mph, so fans should bundle up for tonight's 10 p.m. F1 race.

Showers are expected to pass northeast of Las Vegas late Saturday night through Sunday morning, and blustery rain is possible in Caliente, Mesquite, St. George, and northern Arizona, with snow levels near 5,000 feet. Sunday sees significant north winds, including in Las Vegas, as gusts reach 40 mph from late morning through afternoon. A Wind Advisory is posted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s in Las Vegas (where the rain chance is only 10%). Gusts linger at 30 mph Sunday night through Monday morning, when lows drop to the mid 40s, so wind chills may drop to the upper 30s at times.

Monday afternoon sees gusts linger at 25 mph with highs in the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Daytime highs stay in the mid 60s through next week, with nighttime and early morning lows in the mid 40s. That's seasonably cool for Thanksgiving week in Southern Nevada. Dry and calm conditions should be with us through the holiday, with a mix of clouds and sun.