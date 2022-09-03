13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Sept. 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat continues. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Tuesday, September 6 for Southern Nevada with the exception of Sheep Range and Spring Mountains.

Saturday's forecast high of 107° falls 1° shy of the daily temperature record of 108°, set in 1982. Sunday and Monday we'll be a few degrees below record level, but well above average for this time of year. Sunday's forecast calls for 107° while Monday (Labor Day) calls for 110°.

The risk for heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses are heightened today through Tuesday.

Stay indoors, if possible, during peak heat hours.

Stay hydrated , wear light colored clothing, and try to avoid heavy food over the next few days.

Even as the Excessive Heat Warning expires, temperatures remain above average through the rest of the week.