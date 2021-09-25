13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Sep. 25, 2021

LAS VEGAS —The weather looks mostly sunny today with 70s and 80s this morning. Highs hit the mid 90s this afternoon with light winds and dry conditions. This evening dips into the 80s and overnight lows settle to the low 70s as partly cloudy conditions develop, setting the stage for a stray shower Sunday morning. The small rain chance continues Sunday afternoon, but it's only 10% in the valley and 20% in the mountains. Highs reach the low 90s Sunday while winds remain under 15 mph. Warm temperatures in the low 90s linger on Monday and Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Our next weather systems delivers southwest winds at 20-30 mph Tuesday and highs will drop to the mid and upper 80s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Nighttime lows will fall to the mid 60s starting Tuesday night. No significant rain chances with this system, only 10% in the valley on Wednesday and Thursday.