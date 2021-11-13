13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Nov. 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Above average temperatures and sunny skies hold this weekend before a pattern flip brings cloud cover and more seasonal air back to the region next week. Temperatures start in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday mornings with sunny skies and calm wind. Highs land in the upper 70s near 80º each afternoon. Temperatures are even mild in the mountains; Mount Charleston's highs are in the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend and Red Rock will warm to the mid 70s. Cloud cover returns Monday as the mild temperatures hold, but by Tuesday our highs begin to drop as cooler air filters in. Temperatures top out in the mid 70s Tuesday and upper 60s Wednesday through the end of next week under a partly cloudy sky.