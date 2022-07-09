LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Daytime highs climb to 108° Saturday and 109° Sunday as dry, hot conditions remain in place over Southern Nevada. Maximum daytime winds reach 25-30 mph Saturday afternoon with nightime lows falling into the mid 80s. Highs hit 110° Monday and 111° Tuesday, which is the hottest weather we've seen so far in 2022. There are signs that monsoon humidity will return to Southern Nevada next week, and 10%-20% daytime storm chances are in the forecast Wednesday and beyond.

To beat the heat, shift outdoor activities to between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. (when we're in the 80s) or wait until after 7pm to avoid direct sunshine; sun set is at 8:00 p.m. but it doesn't get dark until after 8:30 p.m. When working or exercising outside remember to drink extra water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Keep a close eye on pets to make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It's important to watch those vulnerable to the intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues that make them prone to heat illness.