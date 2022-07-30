13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Jul. 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS — The weekend forecast delivers scattered thundershowers across Southern Nevada, with the continued threat of flooding rains, lightning, and severe wind gusts past 50 mph. It's been a week straight of monsoon storms around Las Vegas, with three evenings in a row of severe storms on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The storm threat will likely approach from the southeast on Saturday and Sunday, and could occur anytime of day, but is favored between midday, the afternoon, and early evening. The chance of rain in any one spot is about 40%. Wake-up temperatures remain in the 80s this weekend with afternoon highs back in the upper 90s. Apart from any severe thunderstorm winds, south or southwest breezes will blow at 10-20 mph each afternoon. We'll finally trend drier Tuesday and beyond as dew points drop to the 50s, meaning we can leave storm chances out of the forecast for the first time in over a week. The marginal humidity levels next week should set the stage for a bit more heat, with highs between 100° and 105° each afternoon.