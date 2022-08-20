13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, August 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Humid and warm conditions continue through the weekend in Southern Nevada. Our daytime highs will land in the upper 90s with dew points in the 50s and 60s. We'll see slight thunderstorm chances move in this afternoon and evening, but most activity is expected for the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range and Mohave County. We'll see stray storm chances continue the rest of the weekend before high pressure begins to build over California and Nevada, bringing a brief break in the storms. We'll see temperatures soar back into the triple digits Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Double-digit temps and monsoon storm chances return later next week.