13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, April 15, 2023

The April 15, 2023 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 10:45:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect highs in the upper 70s Saturday before a jump to the mid 80s Sunday and Monday. South breezes at 15-20 mph Sunday afternoon while partly cloudy weather develops. Southwest gusts should hit 35 mph on Monday and Tuesday as a system passes north of us. Monday's mid 80s will yield to mid 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Lingering southwest breezes at 15-25 mph are expected Wednesday and Thursday, but no rain chances anytime soon in Southern Nevada.

