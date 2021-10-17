13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Oct. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Las Vegas enjoyed sunshine and highs in the upper 70s on Saturday afternoon, along with light winds. Evening temperatures will drop to the 60s around 9 p.m. and bottom out in the mid 50s before sunrise on Sunday. Clouds will move in tonight and stick around the first half of Sunday, but south winds at 15-25 mph in the afternoon and a return of sunshine should push temperatures to the low 80s for the first time in about a week. We'll remain windy Sunday night through Monday (with daytime gusts of 30 mph) as a system passes to our north and drops highs to the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday, when calmer conditions return. Wednesday delivers a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 70s before we move closer to 80° from Thursday through Saturday. Lows at night will be in the 50s during this stretch, and dry weather is expected to continue across the Desert Southwest. A small rain chance (only 10%) develops next Saturday.