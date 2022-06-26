13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening Jun. 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot seasonal highs will hold through the weekend. Highs Sunday will hit the low 100s around Las Vegas with triple digit teens forecast along the Colorado River Valley. Scattered showers and thundershowers continue to pop off in eastern Mohave county and north Nye and Lincoln counties. These scattered chances remain for Sunday in these areas but will be diurnally driven, tapering off in the evening. Moisture will remain limited around Clark county. Models show a few clouds filtering in Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures will rise to slightly above average Monday and stay dangerously hot through the week. Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day. Heat-related illnesses will be a top concern so limit outdoor activity and stay hydrated with cooling breaks.

A high pressure ridge will be the dominant weather player for the upcoming week, bringing those hot temperatures. Winds look to increase for the middle of the week.