13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Feb. 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Partly cloudy and in the low 60s for another couple hours, but a cool Saturday evening in the 50s is expected. We'll drop through the 40s later tonight. Look for breezes to pick up Sunday morning and breezy conditions will be noticeable if you're doing anything outside. Gusts of 25 mph from the northeast on our mostly sunny Sunday with daytime highs in the mid 60s. We'll drop to the low 40s Sunday night as breezes relax and the sky stays clear. Monday delivers mid 60s, but our first low 70s in two months are expected Tuesday, and they'll stick around for awhile! Lows in the 40s and highs in the low 70s will be the rule next week, that's about 10 degrees above average each afternoon. No significant wind or clouds are expected during this mild stretch.