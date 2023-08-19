13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday, August 19, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Saturday in Las Vegas starts with a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry weather. Low 70s early this morning give way to the mid 80s this afternoon. Isolated thundershowers may return to Las Vegas around late morning, but are more likely this afternoon. Waves of occasional showers and thundershowers continue this evening, tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and into Monday. Rain totals Friday exceeded 0.50" in parts of the valley, and 1" to 2" of additional rain over the next few days will cause flooding issues. Rain totals between 2" and 4" are expected in the Spring Mountains, and runoff may impact areas near the mountains. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 p.m. Monday.

Highs will not escape the upper 70s on Sunday as thick clouds and widespread rain accompany Hilary as the hurricane-turned-tropical-storm moves from the Baja Peninsula into Southern California. Wind gusts of 25 mph in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon hit 45 mph Sunday night, 40 mph Monday morning, and 25 mph Monday afternoon. Monday sees mid 80s as widespread showers and storms linger and the threat of flooding continues. Between 6" and 10" of rain is expected in the Southern California deserts with Hilary, so travel along I-15 through Mountain Pass and Baker and Barstow should be monitored closely.

The moisture from Hurricane Hilary is slow to thin out next week, so Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday see a 40% chance for pop-up showers and storms. Highs climb to the upper 80s and low 90s those days, which is still about 10° below average for late August. Mid 90s return Friday as smaller 20% storm chances return to the forecast.