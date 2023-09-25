13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, September 25, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s at daybreak, with Monday highs in the low 90s along sunny and calm conditions. Lows at night will drop to the upper 60s this week. Highs range from the low to mid 90s through Friday, which is a little above average for late September. A round of wind is here Thursday (25 mph), Friday (30 mph), and Saturday (30 mph). A weekend cooldown is expected; highs near 80° Saturday and 75° on Sunday as a trough of low pressure passes north of us and delivers cooler air across the West. There may be a few showers with this system, but the chance in Las Vegas is only 10% on Saturday and Sunday.