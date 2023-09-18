13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, September 18, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Monday begins in the upper 60s and low 70s with calm and clear conditions. Warmth continues the next few days. Monday and Tuesday deliver mid 90s with sunshine and afternoon gusts at 15-20 mph. Expect low 90s Wednesday as south gusts hit 35 mph in the afternoon. Southwest gusts hit 30 mph Thursday, when highs drop to the mid 80s. No rain chances are expected, although the sky will be partly cloudy those days. Fall begins Friday, and it looks partly cloudy as mid 80s continue, and northwest gusts reach 20 mph. Highs in the mid 80s last through the weekend, with a mix of clouds and sun Saturday and more sun Sunday. Lows at night will cool from near 70° early this week to the low and mid 60s Wednesday night and beyond.