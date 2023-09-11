13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, September 11, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Morning sunshine gives way to mostly cloudy weather this afternoon, with a slim 10% rain chance. After starting in the 70s we'll climb to the mid 90s, which is about average for mid-September. Winds will be light, with gusts under 15 mph. Shower and thundershower chances tonight and tomorrow will climb to 20%. Lows tonight drop to the mid 70s as clouds hang tough. Highs are back in the mid 90s Tuesday as spotty showers and storm chances linger across Southern Nevada with some 20 mph gusts. Steady temperatures in the mid 90s Wednesday through the weekend as mostly sunny and dry conditions return.