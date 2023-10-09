13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, October 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS — An area of low pressure moving from the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest will increase winds in Las Vegas this week, while dropping temperatures. Monday starts sunny and calm with 60s and 70s early, but highs reach the low 90s despite afternoon clouds and southwest breezes at 10-20 mph. We'll drop to the mid 60s tonight, before upper 80s Tuesday as southwest gusts surge to 35 mph in the afternoon along a mostly sunny sky. After low 60s Wednesday morning, expect low 80s Wednesday with northwest gusts to 30 mph keeping it sunny. Lingering north breezes to 25 mph Thursday with sun and even cooler temperatures. Upper 50s Thursday morning with upper 70s in the afternoon. Mid 50s early Friday morning are followed by upper 70s and mostly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. The weekend looks average for mid-October, which means highs in the low 80s and nighttime temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.