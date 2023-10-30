13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, October 30, 2023

LAS VEGAS — After a windy and chilly Sunday, expect a breezy and cool Monday. Las Vegas starts in the 40s and will only climb to the upper 60s in spite of full sunshine. North gusts of 25 mph in parts of the valley this morning will shift slightly this afternoon and blow in from the northeast. A Wind Advisory lingers in Boulder City (30 mph gusts) and Laughlin (45 mph gusts) until 5 p.m. Breezes relax this evening and tonight as we tumble the 50s and back into the 40s with a clear sky.

Halloween is Tuesday, and highs reach 70° with a sunny sky and daytime northeast breezes at 10-20 mph. Trick-or-treat temperatures will dip from the mid 60s at sunset at 6:00 p.m. to the upper 50s by 9:00 p.m., with winds at 5-10 mph and a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday night lows drop to the mid 40s.

November starts Wednesday, and highs will be a bit below-average in the low 70s. Expect thicker clouds Thursday through the weekend as highs climb from the mid 70s to the upper 70s. Nighttime lows will be in the low 50s Wednesday night and beyond. We "fall back" Saturday night, gaining an hour of sleep, but get ready for sunset to shift from 5:41 p.m. on Saturday to 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. Correspondingly, sunrise will shift from 7:06 a.m. on Saturday to 6:07 a.m. on Sunday.