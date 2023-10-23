13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, October 23, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Southwest winds at 15-25 mph through sunrise as a cool front comes through Southern Nevada will weaken during the morning commute. North breezes the rest of the day will be light, at 5-15 mph, as mostly sunny conditions accompany temperatures more typical of late October. Expect readings near 60° early to climb to the low 70s at midday and the upper 70s for highs. We'll fall to the 60s after 8:00 p.m. with lows in the upper 50s late tonight and early Tuesday morning. We enjoy an afternoon in the upper 70s with sunny, calm conditions Tuesday. Wednesday sees southwest gusts to 30 mph while highs sneak to 80° in the afternoon. Temperatures will cool to the mid 50s overnight with mid 70s Thursday and Friday as southwest gusts hit 20-25 mph each afternoon. Low 70s on Saturday will give way to upper 40s Saturday night and dramatically cooler weather arrives Sunday, when highs are limited to the low 60s. We'll likely keep highs in the 60s through the first half of next week, with 40s at night and early in the morning. No good rain chances for Southern Nevada through the next week, although we'll keep an eye on a small chance Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.