13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, October 16, 2023

LAS VEGAS — A cool start in the upper 50s and 60s with calm and clear conditions. A warm week is ahead, with afternoon highs near 90° every weekday as well as Saturday. A drop to the mid 80s Sunday will precede a bigger dip to the mid 70s starting next week. Because it's October and the days are still getting shorter as the nights grow longer, we'll enjoy cool temperatures after dark. Plan on 70s each evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s. We expect a pattern change next week to usher in a return to typical temperatures for late October (mid 50s early with mid 70s later).